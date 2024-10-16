Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2,257.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,553,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,788 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,870,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.55. The stock had a trading volume of 296,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

