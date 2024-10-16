Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($37.87) to GBX 3,200 ($41.79) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.66) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($43.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.84).

Get Bellway alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bellway

Bellway Stock Performance

Bellway Increases Dividend

Bellway stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,330 ($43.48). The company had a trading volume of 566,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,719. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 1,993 ($26.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,384 ($44.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,050.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,790.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,166.67%.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.