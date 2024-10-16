Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($37.87) to GBX 3,200 ($41.79) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.66) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($43.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.84).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,166.67%.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
