WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.89) price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.11) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,469 ($19.18) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH Smith
WH Smith Trading Up 0.1 %
About WH Smith
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.