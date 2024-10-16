WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.89) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.11) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,469 ($19.18) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON SMWH traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,380 ($18.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,816.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,499 ($19.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.67.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

