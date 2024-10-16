IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.22) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHP. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.37) to GBX 400 ($5.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IntegraFin Company Profile

Shares of IHP stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 380.50 ($4.97). 620,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,194. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,378.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.59.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

