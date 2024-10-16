Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $384.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

