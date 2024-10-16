Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 31,500 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 313,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 205.8% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

KTF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.