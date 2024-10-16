Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 60.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 358.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 192,598 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 25,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,574. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

