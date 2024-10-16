Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 102,135 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 102,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Webster Financial by 156.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 94,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,696,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,133,000 after buying an additional 218,877 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 725,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,139. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

