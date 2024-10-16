Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Up 13.8 %
Shares of IVCPW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 99,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,542. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Swiftmerge Acquisition
