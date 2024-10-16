Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of IVCPW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 99,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,542. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

