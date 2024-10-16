Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $609.43 and last traded at $608.74, with a volume of 114618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $600.44.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
