CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

