11,620 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

