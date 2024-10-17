Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

