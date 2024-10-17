iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $28.92 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

