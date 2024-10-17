iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,842 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,881,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $56.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

