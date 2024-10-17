Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 874 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after acquiring an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,936,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 232,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 200,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $217.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.87 and a fifty-two week high of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

