Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETHE. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at $1,699,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,373,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,194,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

