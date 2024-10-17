AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.84.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

