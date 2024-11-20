Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,323,500. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total value of $1,467,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,595 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

NYSE TYL opened at $599.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.55. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

