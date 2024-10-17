iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

