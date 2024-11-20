Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 508 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $393.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.71 and its 200 day moving average is $364.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $400.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

