4,910 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.