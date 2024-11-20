4,910 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

