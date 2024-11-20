Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

