Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 242,179 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $251,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:FOUR opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

