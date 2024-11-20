Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys 115 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

