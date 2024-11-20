Northland Capmk Predicts Reduced Earnings for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.09.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

