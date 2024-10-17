AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $190.46 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $336.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

