Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

