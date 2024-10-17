Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,108. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

