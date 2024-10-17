Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,952,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

