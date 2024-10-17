Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $45.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $45,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 327,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,506. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

