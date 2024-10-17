Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergreen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter worth $2,706,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Evergreen during the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Evergreen by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 million and a PE ratio of 39.23. Evergreen has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

