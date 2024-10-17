iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

