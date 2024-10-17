Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Grows By 10.3%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTE shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 7,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,431. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.85 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
