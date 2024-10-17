Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 626,812 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.