Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 4,013 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

