iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.67 and last traded at $128.24, with a volume of 3525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.99.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
