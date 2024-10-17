iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.67 and last traded at $128.24, with a volume of 3525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

