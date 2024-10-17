SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 745.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.13 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

