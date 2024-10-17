FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

CMCSA opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

