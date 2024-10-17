Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $697.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,618. The firm has a market cap of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $840.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $919.87. ASML Holding has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

