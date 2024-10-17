iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

