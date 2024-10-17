Horizon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $247.32 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.32.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.