iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $363,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 68,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $107.86. 1,386,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

