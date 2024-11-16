YETI Holdings, Inc. Enters into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement with Goldman SachsUnited States – YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) disclosed in an 8-K filing that on November 12, 2024, the company entered into an accelerated share repurchase a

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read YETI’s 8K filing here.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
