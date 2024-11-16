Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Enters into Amendment No. 4 to Credit Agreement**On November 13, 2024, Acutus Medical, Inc. announced that it has entered into Amendment No. 4 with Deerfield Partners, L.P. and Deerfield Private Design Fund III, L.P. Th

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Acutus Medical’s 8K filing here.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acutus Medical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading