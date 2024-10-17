Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 613,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 254,282 shares.The stock last traded at $65.62 and had previously closed at $65.61.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.