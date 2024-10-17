Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 613,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 254,282 shares.The stock last traded at $65.62 and had previously closed at $65.61.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
