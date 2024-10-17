New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.61. 267,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 392,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
New Found Gold Trading Up 4.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $503.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.11.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Found Gold
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.