Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. Bruker’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 139.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bruker by 115.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

