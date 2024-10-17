Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 6.2 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $31,028,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $13,710,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.