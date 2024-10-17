First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11,333.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ:FDT opened at $57.08 on Thursday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $421.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

